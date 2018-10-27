The Westminster Griffins (13-3-1, 10-2-1 RMAC) ended their season at home on Senior Day, and senior Cecile Murdock made it a great day with scoring two goals at the ninth and 15th minute as the Griffins defeated Colorado Mesa, 3-1, to close out the 2018 regular season and capture their eighth win at home, which is the most in schools history since the 2011-12 season where they won nine.

Senior Hillary Weixler started as the Griffins goalkeeper once again, and she had six saves in her Senior Day victory.

In the second half, Emma Heyn scored the final goal of the game with a hard strike near the top-right corner at the 86th minute to cap off the 3-1 victory.

With the victory, the Griffins will advance to their first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament game in school history as they will host the first round on Dumke Field on Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. MDT, where you can watch the game live on the RMAC Network.