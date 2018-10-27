The regular season has come to an end, and what a season it's been for the Westminster Griffins (14-3-1, 10-3-1 RMAC) men's soccer team, which had a historic season. It continued on Saturday afternoon when it defeated the Roadrunners of MSU-Denver, 3-1, which advanced it to the RMACTournament for the first time in school history.

The Griffins found a way to fire 13 shots in the game and five of them were on goal. Two of the goals for Westminster came in the first half of play by Danny Darelli, who scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season, which put the Griffins on top 2-0 after 45 minutes of play.

Darelli's two goals of the first half were both assisted by Amit Hefer, who scored the lone goal of the second half for the Griffins, which was his 10 goal of the year at the 75th minute to extend the Griffins lead to 3-0.

Will Desantis was the starting goalkeeper for the Griffins in victory as he allowed one goal late in the second half, but he had five saves to help secure a trip to the second round for Westminster.

With 14 wins on the season, it is the most wins in one year since 2007, and with the victory on Saturday, the Griffins will get a first-round bye along with Colorado School of Mines.

The Griffins will now wait and see who they will play in the RMAC Tournament. They will play in their first RMAC Tournament game on Nov. 2, and will play the winner of the No.3/No.6 quarterfinal game in Golden, Colorado.