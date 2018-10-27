NEW ORLEANS — The Utah Jazz overpowered the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) in a 132-111 victory at the Smoothie King Arena to stay perfect (3-0) on the road this season.

Here’s the four main takeaways from Saturday’s game where the Jazz improved to 3-2 on the season:

• New Orleans' All-Star bigman Anthony Davis missed the game due to an elbow sprain and Rudy Gobert took advantage. Utah's 7-foot-1 center was a monster in the paint offensively and defensively. The Stifle Tower made 11 of 13 shots — eight of those were dunks — while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds and blocking a game-high four blocks.

• After struggling in the first four games of the season (scoring just 24 points total), Jazz guard Ricky Rubio scored 30 points on 3 of 7 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. He also dished out 12 assists.

Ricky Rubio is the 8th player in Jazz history to record a 30-point, 10-assist night. He has a season high 30 points, 12 assists and six boards. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 28, 2018

• The Jazz, coming off two-day rest, looked sharper than the Pelicans, who were playing the second of a back-to-back. In the first three quarters, the Jazz had 28 assists to the Pelicans' 15. The Jazz also had three less turnovers in the game.

• Former Lone Peak High School star Frank Jackson played 23 minutes — his most of the season — scoring a career-high 14 points. His corner 3-pointer helped bring the Pelicans back from a 28-point deficit. New Orleans cut the lead to eight before the Jazz starters came back and in and beat back the rally.

Next 3

Sunday, Oct. 28, at Dallas (2-3), 5 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Minnesota (2-4), 6 p.m. MT

Friday, Nov. 2, vs. Memphis (2-2), 7 p.m. MT