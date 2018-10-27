AP
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert slam dunks over New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The Utah Jazz overpowered the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) in a 132-111 victory at the Smoothie King Arena to stay perfect (3-0) on the road this season.

Here’s the four main takeaways from Saturday’s game where the Jazz improved to 3-2 on the season:

• New Orleans' All-Star bigman Anthony Davis missed the game due to an elbow sprain and Rudy Gobert took advantage. Utah's 7-foot-1 center was a monster in the paint offensively and defensively. The Stifle Tower made 11 of 13 shots — eight of those were dunks — while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds and blocking a game-high four blocks.

• After struggling in the first four games of the season (scoring just 24 points total), Jazz guard Ricky Rubio scored 30 points on 3 of 7 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. He also dished out 12 assists.

• The Jazz, coming off two-day rest, looked sharper than the Pelicans, who were playing the second of a back-to-back. In the first three quarters, the Jazz had 28 assists to the Pelicans' 15. The Jazz also had three less turnovers in the game.

• Former Lone Peak High School star Frank Jackson played 23 minutes — his most of the season — scoring a career-high 14 points. His corner 3-pointer helped bring the Pelicans back from a 28-point deficit. New Orleans cut the lead to eight before the Jazz starters came back and in and beat back the rally.

Next 3

Sunday, Oct. 28, at Dallas (2-3), 5 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Minnesota (2-4), 6 p.m. MT

Friday, Nov. 2, vs. Memphis (2-2), 7 p.m. MT

Aaron Morton
Aaron Morton Aaron is the sports web producer for DeseretNews.com.
