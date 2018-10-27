PROVO — With just less than three minutes remaining in Saturday's game against Northern Illinois, BYU coach Kalani Sitake had a big decision to make.

The Cougars trailed the Huskies 7-6 and had the ball at their own 35-yard line facing fourth-and-four.

Sitake opted to punt the ball and give his defense, which held the Huskies to just 204 yards of total offense, a chance to get the ball back to his offense.

“On that one, I felt like, being down one point and needing a field goal to win it, I thought it would be good to pin (NIU) deep,” Sitake explained. “Our defense was playing well.”

As it turned out, the Cougar defense forced NIU to punt from its own 15-yard line.

Punter Matt Ference then booted a 56-yarder to the BYU 33.

“We got the ball back,” Sitake said. “Their punter kicked the ball really well. He flipped the field for them and pinned us deep a couple of times. That was a difference-maker for them.”

Ference had a terrific performance overall, averaging 46.8 yards per punt. He placed three inside the BYU 20-yard line.

On the next play, Wilson threw an interception that essentially ended the game as the Huskies earned a hard-fought 7-6 win.

FIRST-HALF LEADS: Going into the game, BYU was 12-0 under coach Kalani Sitake when leading at halftime.

Make that 12-1 now.

The Cougars led 3-0 at intermission before allowing NIU to score its only touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

“It was just a matter of time,” Northern Illinois senior wide receiver Jauan Wesley said of that scoring drive. “We were moving the ball extremely well but sometimes we’d step on our own foot. We came out in the third quarter planning on executing all the plays and we executed them.”

The last time BYU had shut out an opponent in the first half was against Wyoming in the first half of the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. The Cougars won that game 24-21.

EXTRA POINTS: Prior to kickoff, BYU held a moment of silence in honor of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who died last Monday … BYU basketball coach Dave Rose was among several alumni flag bearers for Saturday’s game. All alumni flag bearers are cancer survivors in the community … Safety Austin Lee did not play due to injury, Sitake said … Linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi was called for targeting with 7:33 remaining in the game but it was overturned … Running back Tyler Allgeier opened the game with a 36-yard kickoff return.