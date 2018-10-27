Cowboys herded bison during the 32nd annual bison roundup at Antelope Island State Park on Antelope Island on Saturday.

About 700 bison were moved from the island's southern end to handling facilities at the northern end, where they'll receive vaccinations and health screenings over the next several days. Once the bison are checked, they will either released back onto the island or kept in the corral where they will be sold in a public auction to reduce the size of the herd and maintain the island's ecosystem.

