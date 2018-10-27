LOGAN — Utah State broke its all-time yards gained in a single game record against New Mexico as the Aggies demolished the Lobos 61-19. Utah State gained 516 yards passing and 188 yards rushing for a total of 704 yards of total offense.

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Love lit up the Lobos' defense, going 23 for 34 for 448 yards and four rushing touchdowns plus one more on the ground. His day lasted just one half and one drive. While just about everyone got big yards, senior Ron'quavion Tarver passed the 100 yards receiving mark in the first half and finished the day with 112 yards and a TD.

The turning point of the game came early as New Mexico had pushed its way to the Utah State 10-yard line when sophomore safety Shaq Bond picked off a pass in his own end zone and returned it 100 yards for the pick six. That one play took at least three points off the board from the Lobos and put seven on for the Aggies in no time at all.

After that, Utah State never looked back.

The Aggies improve to 7-1 for Utah State's best start since 1965. Utah State travels to Hawaii next week.