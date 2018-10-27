Dixie State’s men’s soccer team wrapped up the 2018 season in style as the Trailblazers posted a 1-0 road result at Colorado Christian on Saturday afternoon at the aptly named Trailblazer Stadium. DSU closed the season winners of four of its final five matches to finish 7-9-2 overall, 5-7-2 in the program’s first year of RMAC play.

After playing the first 72-plus minutes scoreless, the Trailblazers broke through at the 72:56 mark of the match when freshman Idris Alabi played a left-wing cross to fellow freshman Dresdan Quackenbush, who headed home the game’s lone goal from just outside the 6-yard box.

DSU’s defense, which limited the Cougars (1-15-1, 1-11-1 RMAC) to just seven total shot attempts in the match, held CCU at bay the rest of the way to close out the shutout win.

Dixie State tallied 15 shots, six of which were on goal, with Quackenbush leading the charge with four attempts (three SOG). Junior netminder Zach Nielson (W, 7-7-2) stopped the only two Cougar shots he faced on target to collect his first clean sheet of the year.