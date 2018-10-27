PROVO — Northern Illinois kept the BYU offense out of the end zone Saturday afternoon, holding on to beat the Cougars 7-6.

BYU outgained the Huskies 301-204 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but NIU's defense refused to break.

In his second game as the starting quarterback, freshman quarterback Zach Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 208 yards. Wilson had just one turnover, but it was a critical one. With 1:47 left in the game and the Cougars needing about 35 yards to get into field goal range, NIU’s Mykelti Williams turned around in time to clinch the victory for the Huskies .

BYU reached NIU territory several times, but were forced into field goal attempts. Freshman kicker Skyler Southam made two field goals, but missed his final and longest attempt in the fourth quarter — a 51-yard attempt with 9:27 left in the game.

The Huskies scored their only touchdown of the game when quarterback Marcus Childers ran the ball in from 1 yard out, capping a 10-play, 65-yeard drive.

BYU’s offense responded to the score with their biggest play of the second half came when Wilson found Talon Shumway up the middle for 42-yard completion. Two players later, Wilson avoided the rush and then hurdled a tackler to pick up a first down to a delight of the 51,084 fans.

Two false start penalties stalled the drive and the Cougars had to settle for a 22-yard Southam field goal.

BYU drew first blood in the first quarter on another Southam kick — this one from 35 yards out.