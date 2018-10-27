The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Saturday that there will be changes to local celebrations, including pageants, saying that "the goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world."

"Local celebrations of culture and history may be appropriate," reads the official Newsroom statement. "Larger productions, such as pageants, are discouraged."

The statement continues: "As it relates to existing pageants, conversations with local Church and community leaders are underway to appropriately end, modify or continue these productions."