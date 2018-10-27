Skyridge swept Provo 25-11, 25-12 and 25-11 in prep volleyball Thursday to complete a perfect Region 8 season.

It was senior night for Skyridge and the Falcons celebrated their final home match with a powerful performance. Tylee Fuller and Shaylee Cuff anchored the defense from their libero and defensive specialist positions respectively. Fuller had six digs while Cuff provided four.

Kenadee Christensen provided the offense on the front row with eight kills while Kaitlin Standifird quarterbacked the offense with 23 assists. Alice Ellsworth provided both kills and blocks from her middle blocker position though she really excelled from the service line serving on 16 Skyridge points during the match.

At the end of the match Skyridge was presented the Region 8 championship trophy though the Falcons technically clinched the trophy three league matches ago.

The Falcons finished with a perfect 10-0 record in Region 8 action, only dropping a single set to Timpanogos. Skyridge has won 12 out of its last 13 matches and finished with an overall record of 19-5 as the Falcons head into the 5A state tournament next week.