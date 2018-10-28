SALT LAKE CITY — If you prefer to ignore the ugly side of baseball, especially with the World Series underway, then don’t read this column and certainly don’t read “Baseball Cop, The Dark Side of America’s Pastime.”

Instead of pitch counts, batting averages and slugging percentages, you’ll read about third-world mafia thugs, informants, drugs, drug dealers, PEDs, payoffs, cover-ups, human trafficking, gambling, wiretaps, kidnapping, extortion, ex-cons, hacking, robbery and undercover cops.

Modern baseball is more like an Elmore Leonard novel than Roger Kahn’s “Boys of Summer.” It’s a big, dirty mess of a business, from the streets of Central America to the locker room all the way to the commissioner’s office.

The book, released in August, was written by Eddie Dominguez, a former detective in the Boston Police Department who moonlighted as a “resident security officer” for the Boston Red Sox before being hired by Major League Baseball to investigate the league at large for drug use.

If you thought Bud Selig was simply the Worst Commissioner Ever because he fell asleep at the wheel while steroid use became rampant on his watch, it turns out his role was not as passive as that. According to Dominguez, Selig and then-labor chief Rob Manfred not only didn’t try to stop drug use and other illegal activities, they suppressed investigations that might stop them.

In 2005, Congress held hearings on steroid use in baseball. Congressmen grilled Selig and Manfred for ignoring drug use for years. The baseball executives had been warned about it by an FBI agent as early as 1994 and did nothing while Sammy Sosa, Mark McGuire, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, etc., etc., broke home run records that had been unbreakable for eight decades. They ignored it because the home run barrage was good for business. It brought fans to the park. It became a national sensation.

But then Congress forced the issue. The message to the do-nothing Selig was clear: Clean up your act or Congress will do it for you. As a way to placate Congress, Selig hired former Senate majority leader George Mitchell to conduct an independent investigation.

Mitchell released his report in 2007, and it revealed extensive drug use by players, cover-ups and a shady group of drug traffickers who had invaded the game and had access to locker rooms and players. Mitchell recommended that MLB form an independent investigative body composed of veteran law enforcement officials who would work with law enforcement and have no interference from Major League Baseball.

The Department of Investigations was created in January 2008 and Dominguez became one of the DOI’s investigators. He proceeded to uncover widespread illegal activity, from human trafficking of baseball talent in third-world countries to the use of PEDs. But the recommendation by Mitchell that the DOI have complete independence was ignored. Dominguez realized this early on when a baseball executive told him, “You made a huge mistake taking this job. The owners don’t want you, the commissioner doesn’t want you, labor and Manfred don’t want you … You won’t last long.”

A veteran scout later told Dominguez, “ … What you don’t understand is that this industry is like the Mafia … nobody wants you cleaning up any dirt.”

That proved to be the case. Baseball didn’t really want the game cleaned up. What Selig and Manfred wanted was to bring down Rodriguez because he was the game’s most visible drug abuser by then and busting him would repair MLB’s image with Congress and the public. It was a PR move.

If Dominguez is to be believed — and he is certainly credible — Selig and Manfred weren’t interested in anything beyond that. Selig simply wanted to clean up his reputation as the buffoon who allowed the game to be sullied by steroids; Manfred wanted to polish his image so he could replace Selig when the latter retired.

At one point, Dominguez was nearing completion of a lengthy investigation when he received a call from Manfred, who screamed, “Stop whatever it is you’re doing. Is that clear? Stand down!” It was the first of several investigations that Selig and Manfred shut down and threatened to fire DOI agents if they refused.

They also pressured DOI agents to sign a form promising not to continue sharing information with the DEA. Dominguez refused to sign it and continued to share information with the DEA on the down low.

On another occasion, when an investigation was closing in on 17 players who were involved in the infamous Biogenesis scandal that would bring down Rodriguez, Manfred told investigators, “(Selig) doesn’t give a (expletive) about 17 players; he wants (expletive) Alex Rodriguez.”

By the time the Biogenesis case broke open, MLB was changing DOI to suit its purposes. The league fired the original investigators such as Dominguez in 2014, much to the amazement of DEA agents who had developed great respect for them. In the end, as the book notes, almost everyone got what they wanted. Rodriguez served a 211-game suspension (but returned to the game), Selig received a raise and later was given a $6 million annual retirement salary, and Manfred replaced him as commissioner. The only people who got nothing were the men who did all the hard work for the DOI.

Baseball is still awash in drugs, according to Dominguez. He sites three sources close to the game — an informant, a coach and a doctor — who say the game is as dirty as ever. One said 30-35 percent of the players were using PEDs; another said 70 percent; another 90 percent.

“It’s simple math, former Biogenesis owner Anthony Bosch told Dominguez. “Let’s see, I’m a number four outfielder earning $1.1 million. I get on the juice, and in my free-agent year, if I make it as a starting outfielder, let me see, that’s $4.3 million. I get caught, I lose $500,000 (in fines). But I made $4 million. Simple math. Look at all the guys that got caught — they got better contracts after … How are you going to beat the system if you’re rewarding these guys?”