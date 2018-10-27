Utah voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on federal, state and local candidates on Nov. 6 as well as a number of citizens ballot initiatives, proposed changes to the state constitution and a variety of local bond issues, depending on where you live.

Registering to vote

While 27 of 29 counties have switched to vote-by-mail systems, the first most important step to participate in the upcoming election is to register. Here are some helpful links:

• If you're not sure if you are registered, find out here, using the voter info/track ballot tab.

• If you know you need to register to vote, or just found out that you do, go here to register online. You have until Tuesday to register online or in person. If you opt for in-person registration, check with your local election office to find out where to do it and what to bring.

• New this year to Utah voters is the option to register and vote on Election Day. See links above to your local election office find out where you can do this and what you'll need to have with you.

• One of the most common issues for voters is failing to update voter registration info after a move. Election ballots are not forwarded by the postal service. Visit here if you've moved and need to update.

Constitutional amendments

Every Utah voter will also be asked for an up-or-down on three proposed constitutional amendments, an opinion question on a potential new fuel tax and three citizens' initiatives. Learn more about those issues via the links, below.

State officials also provide a wealth of election-related info here, like where to track election results, how to connect with Utah's various political parties and even how to register as a state or federal candidate.