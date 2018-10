The BYU Cougars are hoping to maintain their momentum after a 49-23 win over Hawaii before the bye week. BYU is two wins away from bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois, which lost to Utah 17-6 in September, is on a three-game winning streak and coming off a bye.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.an LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Follow along with us as Zach Wilson is expected to get his second career start at quarterback for BYU.