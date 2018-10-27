PASADENA, California — During the 2004 season, a campaign that ended in a Fiesta Bowl victory — and which is fondly remembered by Utah fans — the Utes scored 40 or more points in nine games. Six of those 40-plus point outings came in a row during conference (Mountain West) play.

Since then, every Utah football team — 14 different incarnations — failed to score 40 points or more in back-to-back-to-back-to-back games.

That is until Friday night in the Rose Bowl.

Led by running back Zack Moss, the Utes defeated the UCLA Bruins 41-10, their fourth consecutive victory in which they scored 40-plus points.

Moss was the catalyst for the Utes’ success. The junior finished with over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns against the Bruins. His effort, combined with yet another stellar defensive performance, as well as some dynamic special teams play, was more than enough for the Utes.

As a result, they earned another victory in Pac-12 play, as well as some excellent grades.

Offense

Everything was awesome for Moss Friday night.

He toted the ball 26 times against the Bruins, for a total of 211 yards and three scores. Moss averaged 8.1 yards per carry, nearly two yards better than any other rusher. His 60-yard scamper in the first quarter was also the longest play in the contest.

All of it combined to earn him the game ball.

Mr. Game Ball....what a game....6 days, two LA teams down....onward! pic.twitter.com/R5mm40M7u8 — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) October 27, 2018

He wasn’t alone, however.

As far as the running game went, backups TJ Green and Armand Shyne combined for 54 yards on 11 carries. Green averaged 6.4 yards per touch, Shyne 3.7. Shyne scored a touchdown for the Utes, giving them a total of four rushing touchdowns in the game.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley also found some success rushing the ball — he finished with 22 yards on eight carries.

He did not have his best performance throwing the ball.

The signal caller finished with just 138 yards passing, on 13 of 21 attempts. Huntley threw an interception, a pick that ended what seemed to be a sure-fire scoring drive.

The junior also overthrew his intended target in the end zone on more than one occasion and early on had the ball batted down at the line of scrimmage twice.

That being said, Huntley managed to connect with eight different receivers over the course of the contest.

Britain Covey led the group with five catches for 47 yards. Covey also had the play of the game — as a quarterback — when he found tight end Cole Fotheringham in the end zone for a touchdown.

As for the other receivers, Jaylen Dixon had a pair of catches, including a toe-tapping 19-yard reception, while Demari Simpkins finished with one catch for 20 yards and Samson Nacua one for 16.

The Utah offense line had its moments, particularly in the run game, but pass protection left a little something to be desired. Early on, holding penalties undermined the Utah attack, and Huntley was under pressure all too often.

Things did settle down as the game progressed, however.

All told, Utah wasn’t as sharp offensively as in past weeks, but Moss more than made up for any struggles.

Grade: B+

Defense

Steve Griffin Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42), top and Utah Utes defensive back Javelin K. Guidry (28) team up to crush UCLA Bruins quarterback Wilton Speight (3) during the University of Utah versus UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

There is an idea espoused by certain defenses across the country — bend, don’t break.

That philosophy has not been the norm at Utah under Kyle Whittingham, but it was utilized against the Bruins.

UCLA finished with nearly 300 total yards of offense (291), 164 through the air and another 127 on the ground.

There were moments when UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight (20 of 40 for 164 yards), running back Joshua Kelley (16 carries for 90 yards and a score) and tight end Caleb Wilson (five catches for 62 yards) seemed to have the Utes’ number.

And yet, Utah limited UCLA to just 10 total points, seven in the first quarter and a fourth quarter field goal.

Leading the way defensively for Utah was linebacker Cody Barton. Barton finished with a team-high seven tackles and a interception.

Just behind him, statistically, was defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae finished with five tackles and sack.

Chase Hansen and Javelin Guidry also recorded five tackles, Corrion Ballard and Julian Blackmon four.

As has been the case for much of the season, Utah’s defensive line was excellent. Save for a pair of Kelley runs, including his 25-yard touchdown run, and some unexpected scrambles from Speight, Utah bottled up the Bruins on the ground.

Leki Fotu (three tackles), John Penisin (two), Maxs Tupai (two), Hauati Pututau (two), you name a lineman, they made an impact.

The linebackers, Barton and Hansen, were great yet again. Adding to the group’s efforts Friday were Donavan Thompson and Francis Bernard. Thompson finished with three tackles, while Bernard recorded a interception.

The Utah secondary had its struggles. Blackmon was beaten twice in coverage, while safety Marquise Blair was ejected for targeting.

After being torn up by Speight early, the secondary rebounded late, getting strong play from Guidry and Terrell Burgess.

In the end, Utah’s defense was great, if not up to its usual standards.

Grade: A-

Special Teams

Steve Griffin Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) breaks the tackle of UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) after making a catch during the University of Utah versus UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Matt Gay, this past week’s Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, was good against the Bruins. The kicker drilled two field goals, including a long of 49 yards, and finished 5 for 5 on PAT attempts.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky, meanwhile, had a pair of successful punts — a long of 54 — and averaged 47.5 yards per kick.

The star of special teams was neither of those national award winners, however.

It was Covey.

Covey was dynamic in the return game for Utah. While he only had two opportunities to return a kick, both punts, the sophomore returner made good use of his chances.

Covey totaled 66 yards in the return game, good for an average return of 33 yards per try. He had a long of 36 yards, another of 30.

Grade: A+

Overall

It wasn’t always pretty for Utah in the Rose Bowl Friday night.

The Utes coughed the ball up, committed untimely penalties, and had their share of defensive lapses, not to mention overthrown balls.

The good, a 200-plus yard rushing outing by Moss, Barton and Bernard interceptions, not to mention Covey’s dynamism, easily outweighed the bad, however, and Utah walked away with a convincing victory over UCLA.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the Utes, the fourth consecutive game in which Utah scored 40 or more points and a bowl-clinching win.

Most importantly, the triumph kept the dream of a Pac-12 South division title alive. At this point in the season, every conference game matters for the Utes, and they did what was necessary to walk away with another victory.

Grade: A