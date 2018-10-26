BYU’s Brocton Andrus and David Ball won two matches to qualify for the doubles main draw at the So Cal Intercollegiate on Friday.

“We played a lot better today. I’m proud of the fight in our guys,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “We are eager to finish strong tomorrow.”

Andrus and Ball won their first qualifying doubles match, 8-5, against Southern Methodist University’s Avery Pennywell and Michael Smith. The Cougar duo then defeated Carlos Donat Arjona and Tom Hann of Portland in a close match, 8-7, advancing to the doubles main draw of the tournament.

Kobe Tran and Jacob Tullis convincingly topped Andrew Buhelos and Gardiner Perotti of SMU, 8-1, in their first qualifying doubles match of the day. In their second one, they fell 6-8 after battling hard against Asuza Pacific University’s Filip Kesina and Jakob Schnaitter.

In extra singles matches, Tran defeated Armin Rostami of the University of San Diego, 7-6, 7-6. Teammate Andrus beat SMU's Smith, 6-4, 6-2, and Ball topped Buhelos of SMU, 6-1, 6-2.

Tran, Andrus and Ball will continue to play in extra matches in the tournament, which is separate from the main draws. These results will contribute to their individual ranking and record as the fall season continues.

Andrus and Ball will begin their main draw doubles play Saturday at 10 a.m. PDT, against Bryce Pereira and Maximilian Wild of UCLA.