PASADENA, Calif. — Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott led his halftime press conference by acknowledging the “very tough situation” the University of Utah is going through following the murder of student-athlete Lauren McCluskey.

“It’s obviously affected the Utah community greatly,” Scott said. “Certainly, there have been outpourings of sympathy from everyone throughout the Pac-12 Conference.”

Scott noted that he heard about the situation as Pac-12 athletic directors, senior women administrators, student athletes and faculty were preparing to gather for meetings. He said the Utah delegation immediately returned to campus.

Scott added that the loss of McCluskey is “devastating” and a “tragedy.” He then said that it’s great to see the Utah community rally together.

The Utes wore winged foot decals on their helmets in memory of McCluskey, who was a senior on the track team.

TICKET TALK: According to stubhub.com, tickets to the third game of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers were going for as low as $216 and as high as $5,146.31 late Friday afternoon. Down the road at the Utah-UCLA game, meanwhile, tickets on the website ranged from $6 to $400.

RECRUITING UPDATE: Ute Zone publisher Dan Sorensen and his crew noted that two L.A.-area Utah commits — running back Micah Bernard (Gahr HS) and wide receiver Darren Jones (Cajon HS) attended the game. Other faces in the crowd include a couple of players the Utes are recruiting — quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Daniel Fortune, who are teammates of Jones at Cajon in San Bernadino.

EXTRA POINTS: NFL scouts from the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were credentialed for the game. … It was a homecoming for Utah athletics director Mark Harlan. He was UCLA’s senior associate athletic director from 2010-14. … The announced attendance was 41,848.