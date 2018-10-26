OREM — In its quarterfinal win over Altamont, Enterprise put on a clinic. The Wolves did everything right to beat the Longhorns 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-5) and earn a trip to the 2A state volleyball semifinals. The win came hours after Enterprise defeated American Preparatory Academy 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-2).

Enterprise head coach Brian Phelps was most impressed with his team’s serving in the win. Timorie Phelps had five aces, Ronnie Robinson had four aces, Kindy Christensen and Allie Hunt contributed two aces apiece, and Allie Laub had an ace.

“When you serve well and pass well, everything else usually follows, and I thought we did a really good job, serving especially, today,” Phelps said.

Time and time again during Enterprise’s win at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University, the Wolves placed balls with finesse, not strictly overpowering Altamont.

“We mixed it up. We try and mix things up, not just power, but we try to look for holes and put the ball where people aren’t,” Phelps said.

Out of the gates, Enterprise roared to a 12-4 lead in the first set, powered by some great serving from Timorie Phelps.

“(Timorie) Phelps had a whole bunch of aces right there that pushed that lead out and that got us started,” Phelps said.

The Wolves allowed just four more points the rest of the set, overpowering the Longhorns and setting the tone for the rest of the match. It was more of the same for Enterprise in sets two and three, as Altamont couldn’t get on a roll and stop the attack from the Wolves. Enterprise’s blocking was a key factor in the match, thwarting the Altamont attack.

Phelps had 12 digs, Robinson had 12 kills and two blocks, Christensen had four kills and two blocks, Ellie Shurtliff contributed five kills, Shelbie Farnsworth had two block kills, and Allie Laub had 20 assists in the match.

“I felt pretty good about all of them. I thought Ellie Shurtliff blocked real well up there, Ronnie (Robinson) and Kindy (Christensen) hit well, I thought (Timorie Phelps) passed and dug really well and served extremely well. I just thought it was an overall good team effort,” Phelps said.

Enterprise, which lost to North Summit in the 2017 2A final, knows that it still has a way to go.

“Well, you’ve got to win four. We’ve got two and we’ve got two tough matches tomorrow, we’re looking forward to them,” Phelps said. “You’ve just gotta eliminate mistakes. Serving tonight was really good. We have to serve that well the next two games.”

Enterprise will take on Millard, who beat Waterford 3-2 in the semifinals, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.