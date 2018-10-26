ST. GEORGE — Mountain Crest was built for trench warfare, and the Mustangs captured a 31-24 victory over Desert Hills in the first round of the 4A state playoffs behind the big hogs up front.

"The big fellas 100 percent got it done," said Mustang quarterback Brady Hall. "If they don't go, we don't go. It's as simple as that. They get that push — I mean, I think we had one play for loss all game."

" The big fellas 100 percent got it done. If they don't go, we don't go. It's as simple as that. " Mountain Crest quarterback Brady Hall

A slight underdog on the road, the Mustangs stayed true to their nature, grinding the ball all game long. Mountain Crest had three scoring drives of 11 plays or more, and two more drives that ended in points while lasting six plays or more.

"I think it took a little while to get rolling, but once we did, it all fell into place," said offensive tackle Max Hansen, who started his 35th straight game for the Mustangs. "It just came down to us doing what we do best, and not trying to do too much. We just needed to simplify and execute."

The Mustangs never trailed in the game but held just a slim 14-10 lead at the half. They opened the second half with a 64-yard drive that ended in a 21-yard field goal by Brandon Arnell.

Later, in the third quarter, Hall found Jace Dart with a 35-yard pass that set up a short Hall run for a TD. That score made it 24-10 with 1:13 to go in the third quarter.

The put-away drive, and the most impressive one of the game, came after another Desert Hills punt. Hall and Hansen's squad took over at its own 40 with 10:35 left in the game. Thirteen plays and more than six minutes later, Mustang running back Hunter Schroder punched it in from the 5-yard line to make it 31-10 with 4:19 on the clock, and Mountain Crest fans started planning for the state quarterfinals.

"Our O-line and our D-line dominated, for sure," said MCHS guard Isaiah Sanchez. "Coach told us at the beginning of the season that we're the best offensive line in the state, and I believe so, too."

Desert Hills had just a few moments to work with, but it didn't quit. Bo Barben hit Gage Baird with a halfback pass for a 49-yard TD to cut it to 31-17 with 4:01 to play. After a Mustang punt, Logan Wilstead hit Tate Denos on a deep ball, then capped the drive with a 26-yard run to make it 31-24 with 1:37 left in the game.

But the Mustangs recovered a pooch kickoff and then got one first down to finally put the game away.

"We moved the ball when we needed to and got first downs and that's what it's all about," Mt. Crest coach Jason Lee said. "Obviously we didn't like giving up those two scores at the end, but I felt like our line dominated most of the night."

The Mustangs, 7-4, had 392 yards of offense, all but 91 of those rushing the ball. On their game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter, MCHS ran nine straight rushing plays, completed a short pass, then ran three more rushing plays to get the touchdown.

"We just needed to do what we do," Hansen said.

Mt. Crest moves into the 4A quarterfinals and will play at Orem next Friday. Desert Hills, which ends the year with a 6-4 record, had 199 passing yards in the game.