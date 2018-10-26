Things weren't exactly going the University of Utah's way Friday night at the Rose Bowl until the ESPN crew was able to use some prepared clips about Britain Covey.
Not only was he a return specialist extraordinaire as a freshman in 2015, an LDS missionary in Chile for the ensuing two years and the son of motivational guru Stephen Covey, but he also helped the Utes take a 17-7 halftime lead over UCLA.
Covey's first highlight moment came on a 7-yard trick-play pass to tight end Cole Fotheringham at the 8:58 mark of the second quarter, putting Utah up 10-7.
That play also blew up the Internet.
Reminding the football world that he's not just a potential star quarterback — he has thrown two touchdowns in three pass attempts this season — the 5-foot-8 athlete followed up that fun play with a trademark punt return.
Covey reversed course after fielding the kick and busted up field for a hard-earned and exciting 30-yard return. That helped set up the Utes' next score.
Covey even got some love from a former football player from TDS — a guy who you'd think wouldn't love return specialists.
Zach Moss rumbled in from 1 yard out to give the Utes a double-digit lead. That significantly put a dent in Moss's yards-per-carry during a half in which he carried the ball 16 times for 141 yards.
The Utes will come out of the locker room with a 10-point lead — the Bruins missed a long field-goal attempt at the end of the first half — and the ball.