Things weren't exactly going the University of Utah's way Friday night at the Rose Bowl until the ESPN crew was able to use some prepared clips about Britain Covey.

Not only was he a return specialist extraordinaire as a freshman in 2015, an LDS missionary in Chile for the ensuing two years and the son of motivational guru Stephen Covey, but he also helped the Utes take a 17-7 halftime lead over UCLA.

Covey's first highlight moment came on a 7-yard trick-play pass to tight end Cole Fotheringham at the 8:58 mark of the second quarter, putting Utah up 10-7.

That play also blew up the Internet.

I want Covey on my fantasy team — COX (@joshcox8) October 27, 2018

Britain Covey is the best QB in college football. #UTAHvsUCLA — Alex (@A1ex_32) October 27, 2018

Maybe that’s why Jack Tuttle left because Covey was really the Number 3 — shon. ⛈👨🏻‍💻 (@inkedtater) October 27, 2018

Teams are going to have to start game planning for Britain Covey at quarterback. Why not? He's on the scouting report for receiver, running back, punt returner, and general playmaker. #UTAHvsUCLA #Pac12FB — John Coon (@johncoonsports) October 27, 2018

Southern California about to be a colony of Britain. — 2008 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@TheJazzyUte) October 27, 2018

That Britain Covey passer rating tho …



2 TDs on 3 passes, so … — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) October 27, 2018

Reminding the football world that he's not just a potential star quarterback — he has thrown two touchdowns in three pass attempts this season — the 5-foot-8 athlete followed up that fun play with a trademark punt return.

Covey reversed course after fielding the kick and busted up field for a hard-earned and exciting 30-yard return. That helped set up the Utes' next score.

Covey is a beaaaaast — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) October 27, 2018

Covey = Ant Man pic.twitter.com/v6XPKxivXY — Nick Park (@sput_nick) October 27, 2018

Britain Covey is just so dynamic of a player. On the level of Eric Weddle. — 2008 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@TheJazzyUte) October 27, 2018

Covey even got some love from a former football player from TDS — a guy who you'd think wouldn't love return specialists.

Britain Covey would be my favorite player if he played anywhere else... — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) October 27, 2018

Zach Moss rumbled in from 1 yard out to give the Utes a double-digit lead. That significantly put a dent in Moss's yards-per-carry during a half in which he carried the ball 16 times for 141 yards.

GIVE. THE . BALL. TO. MOSS. — Ute B. Liever (@UteBeliever) October 27, 2018

Utah's physicality taking over. Utes have gone up 17-7 on Zack Moss' one-yard touchdown run.



Total yards: Utah 209, UCLA 102. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) October 27, 2018

Moss should just change his name legally to Yards After Contact. — dan clayton (@danclayt0n) October 27, 2018

Watching Zach Moss carry the whole defense. pic.twitter.com/jLWT5gdGTy — Grant Bagby (@GrantTBS) October 27, 2018

Zach Moss has 14 carries for 126 yards in the 2nd quarter, but that’s not enough. LOL. Sports twitter is the worst. — ^Classless Skip ☕️ (@MenaceSocietyUT) October 27, 2018

The Utes will come out of the locker room with a 10-point lead — the Bruins missed a long field-goal attempt at the end of the first half — and the ball.

J.J. Molson's 52-yard field goal falls a few yards short...after a false start penalty pushes UCLA back five yards. Bruins down 17-7 at halftime. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) October 27, 2018

Wow! Utah is really lucky to be ahead.... — #JustARegularTeam (@COSam2) October 27, 2018

That was an extremely meh half of football. — Utah A&M (@Utah_AM) October 27, 2018