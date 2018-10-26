RIVERTON — The American Fork coaching staff has been preaching that if the Cavemen are to win the 6A state championship this year, they will have to rise above adversity to do it.

The Cavemen got plenty Friday evening, but they finally dispatched Riverton 52-34 in a first-round contest that lasted almost three hours.

Senior quarterback Boone Abbott passed for 402 yards and wide receiver Chase Roberts scored five touchdowns to lift American Fork (9-2 overall) into next week’s quarterfinals, where it will play at Weber, a team it defeated in the season opener 2 ½ months ago.

At that time, Abbott and Roberts were still rusty, but they showed how far they have come during an epic third quarter. Leading 17-7, the Cavemen survived a successful onside kick and two quick Riverton touchdowns basically because the Silverwolves had no answer for Abbott.

“I just want to win,” said Abbott, who caught nine passes for 190 yards and four scores and also returned a kickoff to the house. “I knew we needed guys to step up, and I just tried to do that.”

“He was one of the guys trying to pick us up,” said American Fork coach Aaron Behm. “He’s a playmaker. They (the Silverwolves) had us where they wanted, and we couldn’t get anything going.”

Riverton coach Jody Morgan said that was the plan. The Silverwolves, who finished a surprising 6-5 in Morgan’s first season, held the ball for long stretches, but six turnovers were their undoing.

American Fork, which tied for the Region 4 crown but lost the coin flip and had to settle for a No 3 seed (and a first-round road game) got off to a great start when Abbott threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Devin Downing on the Cavemen’s first offensive play.

They couldn’t find any magic again, however, until just before halftime when Abbott and Roberts connected for the first time on a 43-yard scoring pass to give American Fork a 17-7 lead.

But it was when the teams returned from intermission that the game got interesting.

Riverton opened the second half with a successful onside kick and got their home crowd excited on a touchdown run by quarterback Dayne McDonald.

Roberts retaliated by returning the next kick 86 yards for a score, but then the Silverwolves scored again on a long pass. The three scores had the fans dizzy as they combined to take only 27 seconds of playing time.

That was the end of Riverton’s offense, though, while American Fork was just getting started. Once Abbott began to find Roberts, the two combined to pile up yards and points.

Roberts added touchdown catches of 7 and 18 yards before the third quarter ended and added a 30-yarder less than a minute into the final period to help the Cavemen finally build a comfortable margin, and then they withstood a pair of late Riverton scores.

The Silverwolves never gave up, which also helped contribute to the long game. McDonald threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns and ran for the other. Carter Miller, Stetson Thacker and Trystan Hymas also gave American Fork troubles with big offensive plays.