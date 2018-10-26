Dixie State volleyball extended its winning streak to five matches and posted its 10th three-set sweep of the season with a 3-0 triumph over Colorado Christian on Friday night inside the DSU SAC. The victory kept the Trailblazers (19-4, 14-2 RMAC) in sole possession of second place in the RMAC standings with two regular-season matches remaining.

DSU never trailed in taking the opening two sets by 25-19 and 25-16 counts, and the Blazers looked as if they were on their way to another quick win after scoring the first three points of the third game. However, the Cougars (12-13, 10-6 RMAC) had other ideas as CCU rattled off an 11-4 run to race to an 11-7 lead.

Trailing 14-11 the Trailblazers clawed back, outscoring CCU, 7-1, to regain its three-point cushion at 18-15. Again the Cougars rallied, this time with a quick 4-1 spurt to square the match at 19-19. The two teams then alternated points until CCU wound up with set point at 24-23, but the Cougars could not take advantage as an attack error drew DSU even.

The lead changed hands three more times the next several points before CCU had a final chance to extend the match up 28-27, but again Dixie State benefitted from another unforced Cougar error that knotted the match at 28-28. The Trailblazer defense then took over from there, scoring the final points of the match on two crucial attack blocks to close out the match, 30-28.

Senior Hannah Doonan posted her sixth double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs, and senior Malary Marshall tallied eight kills and five total blocks. Meanwhile, sophomore Megan Treanor filled up the stat sheet to the tune of nine kills, eight assists, six digs and four block assists.

In addition, junior Lauren Gammell, who entered Friday’s match as the NCAA DII leader in blocks per set (1.63 bps), connected for six kills and a match-high six blocks, including five block assists in the third set. Two of Gammell’s five blocks came on the final two points of the night as she teamed with senior Shannon Sorensen (4K/3B) to tie the match, then clinched the DSU win when she and junior To’a Faleao-Baich (6K/4B) combined to reject the final CCU attack of the night.

Dixie State posted a .316 attack percentage with 45 kills to just 14 errors, including a .577 clip in the second set, while the DSU defense limited CCU to a .155 percentage thanks to 11 total team blocks and 40 digs.

Dixie State will quickly turn around to host Regis (18-8, 13-3 RMAC) in a battle between two of the top-four teams in the RMAC on Saturday at 4 p.m.