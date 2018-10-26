Cristhian Sanchez, left, and Marty Langworthy set up a soccer goal at Jean Massieu School of the Deaf in Salt Lake City on Friday. Students from the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind are building a blind soccer team in preparation for the Paralympic Games. On Friday, they learned the rules, drilled and scrimmaged at the school at 1655 E. 3300 South in Salt Lake City. The goal of the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind is to help kids "reach their full academic, social and career potential," according to school officials.

