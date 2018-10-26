PROVO — Viewmont coach Scott Ditty preached it to his players all this past week regarding how statewide respect is earned, and on Friday his players exacted a good measure of it with a hard-fought 17-14 win over Provo in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

Led by running back Robert Summerhays’s 142 yards rushing, plus some timely turnovers, the Vikings came out on top of a postseason game for the first time since 2011, despite being down 14-0 at the half.

“You have to get it in the postseason. That’s where respect is given, so this means the world for us,” Ditty said. “To come back from 14 down on the road in the second half? That’s big-time and I couldn’t be more proud of how our players fought today.”

The final punch thrown by the Vikings came off the leg of kicker Gabe Johnson, who booted through a 28-yard field goal as time expired to secure the win. Setting up the field goal was Viewmont quarterback Dutcher Lines connecting with receiver Britton Anderson for a 31-yard gain on third down to reach Provo’s 19-yard line.

“This is huge, and we’ve worked so hard to get this,’ said Viewmont junior defensive back Cole Bangerter, who contributed two big takeaways in the game,

Bangerter’s first takeaway, an interception with 3:06 left in the third quarter ,set up the Vikings in Provo’s territory, with Lines running it into the endzone from five yards out to tie the game at 14-14 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. On the play, Bangerter fell to the ground and had to be attended to by trainers, after apparently getting the wind knocked out of him.

“I really don’t remember how I hung on to it, but I did,” Bangerter said. “I’m just so happy I was able to do it, even with the wind getting knocked out of me.”

Bangerter’s second takeaway came with a fumble recovery after Provo was set up at first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, well-poised to take back the lead midway through the fourth quarter. But the junior pounced on a fumble to prevent a score and help set up the game-winning field goal.

“Turnovers like those are always big in these games,” Ditty said. “We had some bad turnovers, but we also got two big ones. Cole was great for us tonight.”

As well as Viewmont ended the game, the way it ended the first half couldn’t have gone much worse.

Provo freshman running back Drason Havea managed to break several tackles to score on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Luke Haslem to put his team up 7-0 with just 2:09 left before the half. A few plays later saw Provo’s Logan Christensen intercept a pass with Haslem hitting Ben Myles-Mills with a 73-yard touchdown pass with just 11 seconds left to suddenly grab a 14-0 lead at the break.

“We knew we just needed to settle down and not let anything get to us,” Ditty said of what was discussed during the half. “Our mentality is to stay positive and know that there’s a long way to go.”

Viewmont came out in the second half fielding two tight ends and three running backs and just pounded away at Provo’s front. Led by Summerhays, Viewmont's plan worked, with the Vikings quickly grabbing back momentum with a 13-play drive to open the second half, which covered 71 yards.

Ditty was understandably emotional after the game, reflecting on where the program was when he took over five years ago.

“It’s been a long road, but people trusted in me, and I couldn’t be more grateful for my players, the administration and the community for believing in what I do,” Ditty said. “It hasn’t been easy, but this means the world to get this win today,and hopefully we can go get another one.”

Viewmont’s opportunity to get another postseason win will come in the quarterfinal round next Friday versus the winner of Saturday's Corner Canyon-Murray contest.