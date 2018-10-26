Earning and scoring on a penalty kick in the final minutes of double overtime, sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo and Utah State soccer won their regular-season finale 2-1 at Boise State on Friday.

Utah State won its first game since Sept. 23, also by a penalty kick against Nevada, finishing the season at 3-13-2, including a 2-7-2 Mountain West record. Boise State fell to 13-4-2 overall and 7-2-2 in conference play. The Broncos will wait to see where they are seeded in the Mountain West tournament.

In regulation, the Broncos controlled the match early on, dominating the offensive opportunities in the first half. The second half quickly went Utah State's way, as the Aggies got on the board in the 53rd minute of play. After a corner kick from Cardozo, the ball was scrambled in the box and found sophomore midfielder Kami Warner near the top of the box. She then crossed the ball, bending the shot to the left of the Boise State goalkeeper and into the net for her first goal of the season.

Boise State responded well to the goal and scored the equalizer six minutes later. Boise State junior forward Raimee Sherle received a sliding pass from sophomore forward Aubree Chatterton and was able to maneuver her way past the defending Mealii Enos, striking one to the right of the net for her conference-leading 20th goal of the year.

The Aggies and Broncos were in a tight, physical battle in double overtime, as freshman forward Marli Niederhauser was fouled by Boise State's Addison Standelle in the eighth minute inside the penalty box, receiving a yellow card to and a shot at the penalty kick. Sophomore midfielder Cardozo stepped up to take the penalty kick, driving the shot to her right side to get around the goalkeeper. She scored her second penalty kick goal of the year, as well as the seventh game-winning goal of her career.

On the day, Boise State out-shot Utah State, 20-12, while the Broncos had an advantage on goal, 11-5. Grace McGuire played the full match, picking up a season-high 10 saves.