The Westminster Griffins returned home entered their final two games at home as they faced the Regis Rangers where the visitors had all the momentum from start to finish as they defeated the Griffins in three sets on Friday night.

The night started fast for the Rangers, as four key service aces in the first set helped set the tone for the 25-13 first-set victory. In set two, the Griffins fell behind early once again, falling 25-14 as the Rangers took a 2-0 lead entering set three.

In set three, the Rangers once again started fast and furious as they lead 9-2, which caused Westminster to use one of its timeouts to adjust. The Griffins made a nice run after the timeout as they rallied back to make the score 9-12, but despite the rally, the Rangers found a way to slow down the Griffin attack as they took set three, 25-14.

Sydnee Simmons led the Griffins with six kills and hitting .548, with Lydia Miller right behind her with three kills and four digs. Katie Jacox lead the team with eight assists in the loss.

Saturday will be the final home game of the 2018 season as the Griffins will honor three seniors on Senior Night when they take on Colorado Christian with the first serve scheduled at 4 p.m. MDT.