SALT LAKE CITY — A man set "multiple small fires" around the Utah State Capitol on Friday evening, firefighters said.

Crews received multiple calls about an unidentified man throwing "some type of devices," lighting spot fires on grass in the area of Memory Grove, behind the Capitol, Salt Lake Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta said.

He said when crews arrived, they found at least five small fires equaling about 1 acre overall.

"Conditions were on our side," including cool weather and wind, he said, allowing 25 firefighters on scene to quickly extinguish the fires.

The department said the fires were under control as of about 8:30 p.m.

Archuleta said he did not know what the man threw to set the fires.

Investigators remained on scene Friday evening.