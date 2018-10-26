SALT LAKE CITY — On a night where Pleasant Grove quarterback Jake Jensen riddled the East defense with big plays that included three touchdown passes, the biggest play of a stunning 6A first-round upset came from the Pleasant Grove defense.

With the Vikings leading 27-21 late in the ballgame, the East Leopards were churning down the field for a game-tying touchdown. A heavy dose of Tutu Spann on a final Leopard drive pushed the ball to the Pleasant Grove 15.

After Spann was stopped at the line on fourth down, he churned forward as the officials marked the ball. The ensuing measurement showed the Leopards inches short as Mark Wooton's Vikings prevailed 27-21.

“These kids have played a lot of hard games and lost a lot of hard games, and I think that's helped them learn how to finish,” Wooton said.

Pleasant Grove's defense, stingy all night, made the biggest play on East's final drive for a result that will send shockwaves through the 6A field.

“We've got some studs, the Tauteoli brothers, I thought they controlled the middle,” Wooton said.

On Friday night, the Vikings came out of the chute firing on all cylinders. The game's opening offensive play was an option pass from Easton Fowler to Jackson Hill that went for 63 yards. While that drive failed to produce points, Wooton's offense showed a full arsenal of everything.

“East is so aggressive, and we hoped to catch them and get them out of position a little,” Wooton said. “We put a few trick things in just to try to make them hesitate a little rather than just to tee off on us.”

The Leopards scored first on a Charlie Vincent 67-yard romp up the middle. The Vikings blocked the extra-point attempt as East led 6-0.

Four minutes later, the Vikings took a 7-6 lead after Jensen found favorite target Dayne Christiansen with a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Pleasant Grove took a 14-6 lead on a 68-yard Jensen to Jackson Hill score, but East closed the gap to 14-13 at the half as Izaak Zimmerman found Charlie Vincent with a 47-yard touchdown pass.

The Vikings earned a 21-13 advantage when Jensen hooked up with Fowler with an over-the-middle reception that went for a 55-yard score. Undaunted, East scored with 3:57 remaining in the third period when Spann scored from a yard out. Trailing by two, East lined Apu Ika in the backfield, and Vincent ran behind Ika to tie the contest at 21-21.

With momentum turned, it looked like East was going to take over, but a Leopards turnover gave the Vikings a short field and kicker Carson Ecalono put up points with a 42-yard field goal. Ecalono added a 21-yard field goal with 6:38 remaining as the Vikings scored the final points of the game.

Trailing by six, the Leopards churned out four first downs to reach the Vikings' 15 before the fourth-down stop ended the Leopards' season at 7-3.

Christiansen was elated that the Vikings, now 7-4, advanced to the 6A quarterfinals where they will take on the winner of the Fremont and Cyprus game.

“I'm on top of the world, I don't even know what to say right now,” he said. “It's unbelievable, and I'm just happy to do it with these guys."