OREM — When it came to accomplishing something special, Anna Florell and Emma Clement admit it wasn’t a powerhouse program that was keeping them from their state volleyball tournament goals.

“I think we have a different mentality this year,” said Clement after Intermountain Christian defeated Piute 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-8. “Coach Kevin has been really hard on us, not letting us beat ourselves. We’re our toughest opponents.”

The fourth-ranked Lions exhibited impressive resilience in their come-from-behind win, especially after losing the first set. In the critical third set, they trailed 5-11 and then 9-17 before going on a run that not only allowed them to win that set 25-20, but to absolutely dominate the fourth and final set, leading 21-3 at one point.

“We came to the middle and we just talk to each other,” Clement said of how they rallied to win the 1A quarterfinal game that allows them to play in Saturday’s semifinals. “We just said, ‘We’ve been training for this; we need to cover each other; we just need to play together.”

The victory means ICS will take on top-ranked, defending 1A champion Panguitch in Saturday’s semifinal. The Bobcats defeated Monument Valley 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 in the quarterfinals.

In the other bracket, Monticello defeated Valley 25-20, 25-23, 26-24, while Rich beat Milford in the closest game of the second round — 15-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12, 15-10.

ICS and Panguitch play at 9:30 a.m., while Monticello and Rich play at 11 a.m., as the championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

ICS head coach Kevin Inafuku said his focus when he took over the program last year was “changing the culture.”

“We don’t give up,” he said. “We don’t quit. We train that way, we fight for big points in practices, and it’s just awesome to watch them.” One issue a lot of teams have is that when they’re so far down, they try too hard.

“That’s what happened in the third set,” he said. “They were trying to crank, crank. “I said, ‘Listen, we practice different shots — tip, rolls, deep corner, high hands, and then swing away.’ So I think that helped us. I think Emma came back with a little tip on that right side, and that gave us some momentum.”

His players are very aware that no matter how successful their region season is, beating the perennial powers form southern Utah has been a monumental task.

“That’s what I’ve heard,” he said laughing. “I’m new to Utah. I have heard a lot about these teams. … But we play in a tough region with Rich and Tabiona.” The Lions also played some 5A junior varsity squads in preseason tournaments, and he believes that helped the players build confidence.

His players said their confidence has increased as they’ve learned to trust each other and play from a positive place.

“You can’t pout,” said Florell, the team’s setter. “You really just have to pull yourself out when it’s tough. … This year, it was different because we knew we had a good team. We knew we could make it super far this year. Really just in practice, we’ve been training, working hard — just training to be physically and mentally ready for this week.”