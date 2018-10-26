PASADENA, Calif. — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham insisted that the 23rd-ranked Utes wouldn’t look past UCLA Friday night. Days before heading to the Rose Bowl, he emphasized it.

"We have UCLA, and that is our challenge right now. You can't look past anyone in this conference,” he said. “Our guys do a great job of not looking past any team.”

Whittingham added that he couldn’t say which team the Utes play next week — Arizona State, by the way.

“We have all of our focus, all of our attention, everything is centered on the Bruins," he said.

It worked. Utah overcame some early adversity to defeat UCLA 41-10 and earn bowl eligibility for the 12th time in 14 seasons under Whittingham.

More important, perhaps, is that the Utes (6-2, 4-2) have moved into sole possession of the Pac-12 South lead. They’re one-half game up on USC in the standings, and they hold the tiebreaker over the Trojans, who host Arizona State on Saturday.

Utah has now won four straight games in its bid to win the division and play in the Pac-12 Championship Game for the first time. They topped 40 points throughout the streak of victories.

This one, however, took a bit of time to materialize. Once things ignited, though, the contest got rather lopsided as UCLA’s two-game winning streak was snapped. The Bruins are now 2-6 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play.

Zack Moss finished with 211 yards and three touchdowns in the rout.

After opening the game with an exchange of punts, Utah capitalized on the next kick. Adarius Pittman muffed a punt by Mitch Wishnowsky, and Connor Haller recovered it for the Utes on the UCLA 5. Matt Gay capped the ensuing drive with a 22-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 9:48 left in the opening quarter.

The game, though, was far from over.

UCLA countered with an 11-play scoring drive that covered 75 yards and took 5:33 off the clock. A 25-yard TD run by Joshua Kelley put the Bruins in the lead.

Trailing 7-3, Utah’s offense embarked on a promising possession that included a 60-yard run from Moss. It put he ball on the UCLA 12. The Utes wound up reaching the 7-yard line before a holding penalty pushed them back. Then came an interception. Tyler Huntley’s throw intended for Samson Nacua in the end zone was picked off by UCLA safety Quentin Lake.

Utah fared much better the next time it got the ball. The Utes put together a 13-play march that ended with some trickery. Britain Covey took the ball off a reverse from Demari Simpkins and threw a 7-yard scoring strike to Cole Fotheringham. Gay added the PAT for a 10-7 edge with 8:58 remaining in the second quarter.

UCLA’s third punt followed, and Covey took it back 30 yards into Bruins territory. Severn plays later, Moss scored on a 1-yard run as the Utes expanded their lead to 17-7 with 4:28 left in the half. At the time of the touchdown, Utah held a 209-102 lead in total offense.

Utah really caught fire after the intermission. The Utes scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to leave little doubt as to the outcome. Moss headlined the breakout with two short touchdown runs — from 1 and 5 yards out. Armand Shyne had the second score, on a 2-yard run. That drive followed an interception by linebacker Cody Barton. The Utah defense limited UCLA to just a field goal in the quarter as the Utes carried a 38-10 advantage into the final 15 minutes.

For good measure, Utah put a 49-yard field goal by Gay on the board early in the fourth. A few minutes later, Francis Bernard recorded his first interception for the Utes. The BYU transfer picked off UCLA’s Wilton Speight in the end zone.

Jason Shelley replaced Huntley at quarterback for the final series.

The Utes head to Arizona State next Saturday. They close out their Pac-12 slate with a home game against Oregon and a road trip to Colorado.