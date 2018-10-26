LEHI — A paraglider was critically injured when he fell 40 feet and crashed into a slope at a Lehi flight park Friday morning, authorities said.

The name of the man was not immediately released. He was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition about 9 a.m., said Lehi Fire Battalion Chief Jake Beck.

The man took to the sky at Flight Park State Recreation Area, along with up to 75 others nearby, Beck said.

The paraglider crashed into the upper third of the slope at the flight park. When crews arrived, he was having trouble breathing, Beck said, describing the man's injuries as "general trauma."

Beck said such rescues occur six to eight times a year. The cause of the crash Friday was unknown.