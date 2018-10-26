ST. GEORGE — A mother whose toddler briefly went missing in St. George last week faces criminal charges after police say the toddler tested positive for amphetamine.

Jennifer Rose, 38, was charged Friday in 5th District Court with possession or use of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; two counts of endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony; and abuse or neglect of a disabled child or elder adult, a third-degree felony. She was also charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

After a concerned friend of Rose brought the 3-year-old boy to the St. George Police Department following a citywide search for the missing child, police say they found moldy food and clothes in the family's home, as well as needles for using methamphetamine.

The Division of Child and Family Services took custody of Rose's two young boys, police said. Drug tests for the 3-year-old revealed amphetamine.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were called to the area of 465 S. Main on reports of a missing 3-year-old child on Oct. 18. Rose allowed officers into part of the house, police said, but restricted them from the garage and master bedroom.

Rose told police she had been in Mesquite looking for an apartment the day before. When she arrived back home in St. George in the middle of the night, she told police she kissed her children who were sleeping on the couch, according to the affidavit.

When she woke up, the 3-year-old was missing.

"Jennifer called family and walked the neighborhood, but could not find him. After a family member called the police, Jennifer called a few minutes later. A massive search had begun by multiple divisions of the St. George Police Department," police said.

Within about five hours, Rose's friend brought the boy to the police department.

"The individual said she went to the house and observed the house was 'thrashed,' moldy clothes, and drugs paraphernalia all over as well as within reach of the kids. She had stated (to) Jennifer in the past that she would take the kids if she saw drugs around them again," police wrote.

The woman told officers Rose's older child had been asleep and she took the 3-year-old because he was awake and opened the door when she arrived, the affidavit state. The woman believed he might leave the house, police said.

"During a follow-up interview with Jennifer, she admitted she had gone to Mesquite to meet a 'John.' She clarified she meant she went to Mesquite to meet up with a male to have sex in return for money. She said she had also gone to Mesquite to get drugs," according to the affidavit.

Rose appeared in court Friday, according to court records, and is next scheduled to appear on Nov. 5.