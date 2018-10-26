Salt Lake City Assistant Fire Chief Clair Baldwin hands out candy and plastic firefighter helmets during a Halloween party hosted by the Salt Lake City Police and Fire departments at the Public Safety Building on Friday. The free event included free candy and books, music, animal encounters, face painting and a pumpkin drop.

