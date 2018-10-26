Peter Kuest led the charge in first place to bring the No. 16 Cougars into the lead on the second day of competition at the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational on Friday. Every BYU golfer shot at or under par in the round, putting together an impressive team effort to take control in the tournament.

Kuest and the Cougars were in second place after the first day, but a 67 (-4) from the junior put BYU on top. Rhett Rasmussen and Austin Banz both shot 69 (-2) in the second round to help the team pass San Jose State for the lead.

Chad Hardy continued his consistent play with a 71 (E) in the second round to put him in a tie for 16th place with Banz. Rasmussen rounded out BYU’s top-20 finishes in 18th. Carson Lundell shot a 70 (-1) to move up to 47th place, and Kelton Hirsch currently sits in 64th after shooting a 70 (-1) as well.

BYU is two strokes ahead of second-place Nevada, and West Coast Conference foes San Francisco and St. Mary’s sit in fourth and fifth. The host, Pacific, is currently in 10th place.

The final round of 18 holes will be played Saturday to decide the tournament winner. Live stats and the leaderboard can be found at Golfstat.