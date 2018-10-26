SALT LAKE CITY — For what would be an otherwise low-profile race, the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office is one of the top local contests to watch heading into the November election.

Longtime Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, a Democrat, is pursuing an eighth term, which would add another six years to her nearly three decades in office. But a familiar face is challenging her — someone who up until recently was one of Swensen's trusted employees.

Rozan Mitchell, a Republican, was Swensen's hand-picked elections director up until earlier this year, when she went on an unpaid leave of absence from the county citing a "hostile" and "divisive" work environment amid tension between her and Swensen after she announced she was running for county clerk in the 2018 election.

But Swensen said problems with Mitchell preceded her deputy's challenge announcement, and she "restructured" her deputy's authority in response to long lines that occurred on Election Day 2016 — an issue Swensen has blamed on Mitchell.

The Salt Lake County clerk's race is among the more tense contests for the Salt Lake County independent offices up for re-election this year.

But Mitchell isn't the only Salt Lake County employee that is challenging her boss.

There's also Republican Justin Hoyal, a veteran of the Unified Police Department, challenging Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, a Democrat. And Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, also a Democrat, is being challenged by one of his deputies, Nathan Evershed, a Republican.

In the clerk's race, Mitchell says she'd bring a "fresh perspective" and a "new vision" to the county.

"I feel like I'm an underdog here," Mitchell said, acknowledging Swensen is a longtime incumbent that has "done some really great things in that office." But Mitchell said she wants voters to know "they have a choice," and she, like Swensen, has "experience."

Mitchell, based on her time as elections director, said she envisions new ways to use technology in the clerk's office, including upgrades to voting equipment and a new system to communicate with voters.

But Swensen said there's more to being Salt Lake County clerk than just elections. She pointed to her decades of experience in not only elections but all the other divisions in the clerk's office as reasons why she deserves another term.

"I see my position as an administrative position, and I call (re-election) reapplying for my job," Swensen said. "Experience in an application for a job is always something to be considered, and this is important to have someone with experience in all of the different areas I oversee."

Mitchell said she'd focus on technology and transparency, whether it's for elections or the marriage division, which she said could have an online search for marriage licenses, rather than requiring people to pick them up in person.

"Weber County in Utah offers that exact system," Mitchell said. "If Weber County can do this, so can Salt Lake County. We can make this easier and better."

But Swensen said sending marriage license copies isn't so simple. She noted marriage licenses aren't public information, and if they're offered online, people's security could be at risk.

"It's important to make sure we're protecting our privacy," Swensen said. "Maybe it's a little inconvenient if you can't get it online … but to me, it isn't worth the trade-off."

Swensen said she hasn't had any "hard feelings" about Mitchell running against her, but that she was "hurt" by what happened in 2016, when she said Mitchell made decisions behind her back that led to long lines on Election Day.

But Mitchell has defended herself, saying instead too few voting centers and machines caused the long lines during the busy presidential election.

Mitchell also dinged Swensen for not upgrading the county's election equipment's software, but Swensen said she decided against trying the new upgrade until other counties worked out the bugs first.

Mitchell said she'd also increase the office's community outreach, saying she thinks Salt Lake County voters "deserve a new, fresh start." But Swensen said she's "always had fresh perspectives" throughout her time in office, and she's constantly looking for things to improve.

Other independent offices in Salt Lake County are also up for election.

Salt Lake County Auditor Scott Tingley, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Garry Hrechkosy, an accountant.

Salt Lake County Recorder Adam Gardiner — who was selected by the county GOP to replace former county recorder Gary Ott — is being challenged by Rashelle Hobbs, a Democrat, who is currently working for Swensen as her chief deputy clerk.