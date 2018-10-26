The Utah Jazz announced on Friday afternoon that point guard Raul Neto will remain out because of the right hamstring injury he suffered just before the start of training camp.

The Jazz have issued updates on the Brazilian's progress every two weeks since first announcing the injury on Sept. 24, the day before training camp officially began.

The team indicated Friday that Neto will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Neto, 26, sustained the injury playing pickup ball. The fourth-year pro signed a two-year deal in the summer to remain with Utah. He averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 assists in 41 games a year ago as he dealt with a variety of injuries.