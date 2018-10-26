The high school playoffs are upon us and we have you covered.
You can follow the action in our live blog below, or find up-to-the-minute scores and links to live streams on our scoreboard. Here are the games we are streaming today:
- Monticello at Rich - 1A quarterfinals
- Enterprise at South Summit - 2A football quarterfinals
- Union at North Sanpete - 3A quarterfinals
- Pleasant Grove at East - 6A first round
- Layton Christian at Milford - 1A quarterfinals
- Springville at Box Elder - 5A first round
- Timpview at Highland - 5A first round
- Viewmont at Provo - 5A first round
- Beaver at Delta - 2A quarterfinals
- Richfield at Summit Academy - 3A quarterfinals
- Alta at Olympus - 5A first round
- Juan Diego at Grantsville - 3A quarterfinals
- South Sevier at Grand - 2A quarterfinals
- Ogden at Spanish Fork - 4A first round
- American Fork at Riverton - 6A first round
