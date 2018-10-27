SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky program on Thursday recognized four Utah entities for their longtime commitment to supporting renewable energy and leading the charge in working to make their communities more sustainable.

Three establishments — Vertical Diner, Mazza Café and Salt Lake Brewing Co. — have been Blue Sky Visionary partners since 2004. The fourth — Park City — was applauded for being the "greenest" place in Utah, working toward the most ambitious renewable goals in the country.

Park City has set a sustainability goal to be running municipal operations from 100 percent renewable energy. At the end of 2017, the city passed the 50 percent mark on this goal, and the community shares the city's commitment, with more than 12 percent of residents already participating in renewable energy programs.

Blue Sky provides an easy and convenient way for customers to support the development of renewable energy resources in the western United States and in their state.