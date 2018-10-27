SALT LAKE CITY — Got an extra $7.5 million laying around? You might just be able to buy Robert Redford’s vacation home.

Julie Pennell from NBC’s Today reported that Redford recently put his Napa Valley home on the market.

According to Pennell, the vacation home, named "Danza del Sol,” is built on 10 acres of gated property and features views of serene landscapes and mountains in the distance.

Redford and his wife have owned the three bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home for over a decade.

“The home is proof that celebrities really do have the best vacation houses,” Pennell wrote.

"Danza del Sol" also features a separate artist’s studio, detached,multi-carr garage and a small garage with a workshop. The backyard is complete with a swimming pool, cabana and a redwood hot tub.

