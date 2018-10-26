Editor's note: Deseret News staff writer Tad Walch, together with Church News Editor Sarah Weaver and photojournalist Jeff Allred, is chronicling the South American ministry of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the impact the church is having in various countries. He reports today from Uruguay.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — President Russell M. Nelson condemned religious violence as the biographer of Pope Francis conducted a wide-ranging interview with the Latter-day Saint leader here on Friday.

"The Catholics and the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we need to work together to stem the tide of violence," President Nelson told Sergio Rubin, author of the international bestseller "Pope Francis: Conversations with Jorge Bergoglio: The Authorized Biography."

Rubin, a high-profile Argentine journalist with dual Italian citizenship, asked President Nelson questions that ranged from the church’s expansion in South America to his views on abortion, immigration, religious liberty, the retreat from religion in developed nations, gun control, gender, polygamy, women in the church and the effect of technology on spirituality.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, gives a copy of his biography to Sergio Rubin, Argentine journalist and biographer of Pope Francis, after an interview in Montevideo, Uruguay on Oct. 26, 2018. Carlos Aguero, center, interprets.

They also discussed the new Latter-day Saint temple scheduled to open in March in Rome, the heart of Catholicism.

"We appreciate the kindness of the pope, the Vatican," President Nelson said. "They have been most gracious and welcoming to us."

He invited Rubin to the open house.

One of the longer discussions was about violence. Rubin asked President Nelson about extremists who weaponize religion.

"The teachings of the Lord are clear," President Nelson said. "There is to be no contention, no disputation. We should love one another. So violence has no place in society."

Rubin asked him how he managed to cope with reports of religious-based violence.

"That is incomprehensible," President Nelson said. "Hatred, violence, murder: All are against the teachings of the Lord."

He called mass shootings "a great offense to God."

The two men agreed that Muslims unfairly suffer discrimination for the bad actions of radicalized Muslims. "They are our brothers and sisters," President Nelson said, “and we don’t like adversarial proceedings between them or us."

Both also agreed the religion is under retreat in many nations.

"Generally speaking, the family is under attack and religion is under attack," President Nelson said, "but we are confident the family will prevail and religion will prevail."

The Deseret News will update this story.