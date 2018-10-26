SALT LAKE CITY — Tractor Supply's 2018 Paper Clover Campaign, a biannual fundraiser held in partnership with the National 4-H Council, raised $11,522 in Utah this year through donations made with in-store and online purchases.

Fundraising efforts from the event fund scholarships for numerous state-level 4-H programs nationwide, and every Utah donation benefits Utah youth. Between Oct. 3 and 14, Utah Tractor Supply stores raised $6,684.

Scholarships are used for camps and leadership conferences, where attendees learn everything from animal care and woodworking to networking practices and civic responsibility.

The fall Paper Clover event rounds out the ninth year of the campaign, which generated $1.9 million in 2018. The company's biannual fundraiser has collectively generated more than $14.9 million in essential funding to date.