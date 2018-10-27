GREEN RIVER, Emery County — November is the perfect time for wildlife watchers and photographers to get close to mule deer without spooking them. Instead of worrying about people, mule deer bucks spend their energy breeding does or fighting other males.

To take advantage of the opportunity, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free Mule Deer Watch on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Nash Wash Wildlife Management Area, located east of Green River in southeastern Utah.

Because deer hunting is restricted in the Book Cliffs just north of Nash Wash, the management area is one of the best places to see deer, especially bucks. Viewers can watch deer from their vehicles as they drive along the area’s network of maintained roads.

According to Morgan Jacobsen, regional conservation outreach manager for the division, as many as 100 deer can be seen in a relatively small area. The number of deer you see on Nov. 17, however, will depend on the weather, food supply and other variables. “Unlike visiting a zoo we can’t guarantee that 100 deer will be readily visible,,” Jacobsen, said in a statement. “But your chances of seeing deer during the rut at Nash Wash are good.”

The Nov. 17 trip is limited to the first 25 people who register. To sign up online, visit https://goo.gl/Nhw1y4.

Once you register, the meeting location and other details will be sent via email. The meeting location is about four hours from Salt Lake City, one hour from Moab and two hours from Price. Participants should bring binoculars or a spotting scope, a camera, water, warm clothes and snacks.