SALT LAKE CITY — GREENbike, Salt Lake City’s nonprofit bike share system, is teaming up with SelectHealth to offer free rides to the public on Saturday.

This past June, SelectHealth and GREENbike hosted the first free ride day and more than 1,000 rides were taken, burning an estimated 155,208 calories and offsetting more than 3,600 pounds of CO2 in one day.

On Saturday, riders can go to any GREENbike station and purchase a 24-hour pass using the promo code “1027” and ride for free.

To find a GREENbike station, download the Bcycle app or go to greenbikeslc.org/station-map.

In addition to free bike share rides in Salt Lake City, SelectHealth will also offer the public a chance to ride for free on the respective bike share systems in Park City, St. George and Boise.