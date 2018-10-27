With all the hate and the bullying we are facing with our country and especially among our youth, why would the Ben McAdams and Mia Love campaigns be so very negative, hateful and mean?

Both of them have created a very negative reaction, and a sense of fear in both of their families. I can imagine that kids at school are saying things to both of their children, and teasing them about what they are hearing. All either of them has to do is tell us what they will do in Washington. They should not ever have to put down, bully or criticize another person.

Elections should be about what you will do and accomplish, it should have nothing to do with what others have done or what they have not done. I wish there were one more person running for this office because I don't want either one of them. We can see that either will just add to the hate and the criticizing that is going on in Washington. Neither will help.

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake