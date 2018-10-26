I find it appalling that the newspapers haven't had more coverage of the campaign of Nathan Evershed for district attorney of Salt Lake County.

Every day he is receiving more support from Democrats and Republicans alike. He got the endorsement of major political figures such as the governor, lieutenant governor and Mitt Romney. He has been endorsed by mayors all over the county and by every law enforcement organization. Yet there was no coverage. His campaign has major social media engagement and major grass-roots support.

Why no media? We deserve better as an electorate so we can be informed about the many races we have to vote on. Nathan Evershed's message of justice, not politics, needs to be heard and understood.

Mark Edwards

Salt Lake City