Salt Lake City recently had the opportunity to welcome transplant recipients and donor families from across the United States as they participated in the Transplant Games. There were 5,511 registered athletes. It was inspiring to see so many people who, thanks to the selfless gift of an organ donor, are now thriving. It’s scary to think that not everyone who needs a transplant gets one.

Twenty people die every day in the United States waiting for a lifesaving transplant. That’s scary.

Past surveys show over 90 percent of Utahns think donation/transplantation is a good thing, yet only 77 percent have registered as donors. Where are those other 13 percent? Do they think saving lives is scary?

Maybe they think that since so many people are signed up, there are enough donors to help everyone. It would be nice if that were the case.

The reason there is such a shortage of transplantable organs to help those 800 plus people on the Utah waiting list is that less than 2 percent of deaths can lead to donation.

To be an organ donor, someone has to die in the hospital, while on a ventilator, from a brain injury. That doesn’t happen often. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and if they donate corneas and tissues, they can help over 50 people. That’s quite a legacy to leave.

Dixie Madsen

Salt Lake City