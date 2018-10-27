The Jamal Khashoggi affair will not fade onto the second page doldrums of the dead news cycle.

It’s not that the closed circuit loop of Khashoggi walking into the Istanbul consulate is scintillating reality TV — though haunting surely in its foreshadowing of what we now know happened upon his entry. It is compelling because the case insinuated itself into the very issues that concern Americans most: our flagging international stature (which commenced at the end of the world war’s centenary that we celebrate this year), immigration and our very way of life.

Two months ago, President Trump deployed his most potent armament — his crevassed thumb — dispatching a vindictive Twitter post into the ether word that had real world consequences. Within a day he throttled the Turkish economy into the underworlds of Aegean oblivion — the lira losing in excess of one third of its value. Istanbul’s resilient Syrian refugees (4 million and counting) tottered on the edge of survival, not to mention its 16 million citizens. He brought Recep Erdogan and his humbled state to its knees in demanding the release of a Baptist minister caught in the crosshairs of the Turkish Caesar and his stateside nemesis, dissident Fethullah Gulen. And then Trump promptly forgot about this Levantine affront until Monday.

On that day he huddled close to the phone, hanging on Erdogan’s every word in recounting the details of Khashoggi’s disappearance and grizzly demise — looking for any olive branch that might rescue him from moral temporizing. American (permanent resident) blood shed on Turkish soil without anything more than the Crown Prince’s denials to sustain diffident American disavowals.

Erdogan stood triumphant on Tuesday — with the world listening for a spark, tinder if only, to ignite a Gulf spat between the Saudi Kingdom and Erdogan, his Anatolian antagonist. Nothing gave. Erdogan took the high road. No details to rescue or discredit the feeble response of the United States. Doubtless, Erdogan knows that in this instance he holds moral high ground over his American counterpart, enough so that if he were to press the issue (or if the U.S. finds reason to cross their NATO frenemies afresh), Trump’s stature on the global stage would surely tumble like a Turkish lira in the sweltering heat of Istanbul in August.

But what is at issue for Americans in this case? It is more than the blood of an American permanent resident on the floors of a Saudi consulate at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. It speaks to the moral fortitude of a chief executive and a nation’s people to demand justice — come what may for the price they pay for desert crude at the pumps.

Yes, the very heart of what it means to be an American — the American way of life (e.g. a relatively low cost of living and free speech) is at stake in principle. Khashoggi’s spirit broods over Pennsylvania Avenue, demanding justice. Erdogan holds still the key to American political inflections and the intemperate tongue of its president. Americans owe it to the their own peace of mind to care what happens as a result of all that went wrong in the house of our Turkish allies.