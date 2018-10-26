Utah State had two runners earn all-Mountain West honors at the annual Mountain West Championships held Friday morning at Morley Field at Balboa Park. The women’s team placed fourth overall, while the men finished fifth.

Alyssa Snyder recorded the best finish for an Aggie at the meet as the senior earned second-team all-MW honors after placing 13th in the women’s 6-kilometer race with a time of 21:14.1. At last year’s MW Championships, Snyder garnered first-team accolades after finishing sixth with a time of 20:55.40.

On the men’s side, junior Luke Beattie also garnered second-team all-MW honors after placing 14th in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 25:07.2. The native of Woodstock, Illinois, was also tabbed the MW Cross Country Freshman of the Year after he finished 35th with a time of 25:12.0 at the 2016 championships.

No. 3 New Mexico, the defending national cross-country champion, captured the women’s team title – the Lobos’ 11th in a row – with 33 points, edging out No. 2 Boise State by just two points. Three Lobos finished 1-2-3 in the race, including individual champion Weini Kelati, who was the only runner to run a sub-20-minute race as she crossed the finish line in 19:49.3.

Air Force placed third with 105 points, while No. 27 Utah State came in fourth with 126 points. Rounding out the 11-team field were San José State (149 points), Nevada (155), Colorado State (155), Wyoming (196), Fresno State (292), San Diego State (307) and UNLV (335).

Senior Cierra Simmons placed 15th for the Aggies with a time of 21:21.3, and fellow senior Megan Ryan captured 25th with a time of 21:54.3. Junior Josie Givens placed 36th with a time of 22:20.4, freshman Mica Rivera was 41st with a time of 22:36.0, senior Tavia Dutson was 47th with a time of 22:48.2 and sophomore Bailee Parker rounded out the top-50 placers by finishing 50th with a time of 22:51.0.

Rounding out the Aggie finishers were senior Tylee Skinner in 64th (23:30.5) and senior Shannon Maloney in 65th (23:32.6).

No. 8 Boise State captured the men’s team title with 50 points. The Broncos were followed by No. 16 Air Force in second (63), No. 17 Colorado State in third (76) and No. 13 Wyoming in fourth (80). The Aggies rounded out the top five with 120 points.

New Mexico (144), San José State (161) and Fresno State (239) finished in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Joining Beattie in the top 25 for Utah State was junior Sam Clausnitzer in 19th (25:19.2) and junior Adam Hendrickson in 24th (25:34.3). Following that trio was junior James Withers (25:36.9) and sophomore Haydon Cooper (26:00.4) in 26th and 39th place, respectively.

Also finishing for the men’s team was junior J.D. Thorne in 42nd place (26:08.3), redshirt freshman Josh Ward in 44th (26:14.3), senior Kody Gould in 45th (26:08.4) and redshirt freshman Stokton Smith in 52nd (26:52.7).

Utah State returns to action in two weeks when it travels to Provo, Utah, for the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, Nov. 9. The race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., at East Bay Golf Course.