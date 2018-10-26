SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah board of trustees met behind closed doors with Police Chief Dale Brophy and other key administrators Friday morning in the aftermath of student-athlete Lauren McCluskey's slaying on the campus Monday night.

The meeting, called to discuss "character and competence," according to the board agenda, lasted about 1½ hours.

In a brief exchange with reporters afterward, board of trustees Chairman H. David Burton expressed confidence in U. President Ruth Watkins and her team.

When asked if that included Brophy, Burton responded, "Yes."

Brophy was not in uniform, but wore a suit and tie to the meeting.

Asked if the trustees were considering personnel changes following McCluskey's homicide, Burton said "personnel changes, if any, will be the province of the administration. The board of trustees does not get down in that level of looking at things, so we're not privy to what may or may not transpire with individuals or if there is even a need for that," Burton said.

The police chief reports to a vice president, who reports to Watkins, said U. spokesman Christopher Nelson.

Burton said the trustees do have a role in determining an appropriate level of resources to the U.'s various departments and suggested that the police department may need more resources to fulfill its responsibilities on the sprawling campus on the city's east bench.

Otherwise, Brophy provided a timeline of events to the trustees and answered other questions about procedure and process, Burton said.

The trustees will await the outside law enforcement review ordered by Watkins, he said.

Asked if parents who send their students to University of Utah can consider them safe, Burton said "Absolutely. The administration, the team here, that's priority No. 1."

During the closed meeting, Brophy explained the timeline preceeding the slaying of U. student and track athlete McCluskey, who was shot and killed on campus by convicted sex offender Melvin Shawn Rowland. Rowland shot and killed himself in a downtown church early Tuesday morning after being pursued by police.

McCluskey had dated Rowland for about a month when she learned he had lied to her about his name, age and criminal background and she ended the relationship.

