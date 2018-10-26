RIALTO, Calif. — Four-star quarterback recruit Jayden Daniels and his teammate, Utah wide receiver commit Darren Jones, finished off the regular season on a strong note Thursday night.

Daniels, who went on his official visit to Utah last weekend, threw for five touchdowns and ran for another while Jones caught two touchdowns from Daniels to lead Cajon High past Carter 46-14.

Before the two can focus on college ball, though, there is a chance for some redemption. Next up for Daniels, Jones and the Cowboys is the chance to win a state title, after they finished second in the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2-AA state championships last season.

“Going into the playoffs, (there are) no bad habits,” Jones said. “We can just keep on getting better every step and make a run.”

Another player on the Utes’ recruiting radar, three-star Cajon running back Daniel Fortune, didn't play due to a hamstring injury. Fortune joined Daniels in Salt Lake City last week, as the two took in Utah’s 41-28 win over USC.

With Thursday night’s effort, Daniels, who is rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports, finished the regular season with 44 touchdown passes to only three interceptions, to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Jones, who committed to the Utes in August, had seven receptions from Daniels and a pair of third-quarter scores before the two sat out the final quarter with Cajon comfortably ahead 46-6.

With the postseason on the horizon, Daniels said he is close to making a decision on where he will attend college, listing the Utes along with UCLA and California as his finalists.

“Me and my parents have been talking about it over time, just talking about when we want to cut it down,” Daniels said, adding he expects will happen in the next couple of weeks.