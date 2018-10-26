SALT LAKE CITY — The McRib is back, baby.

What’s going on: McDonald’s announced this week that it will be bringing back the McRib sandwich to more than 9,000 restaurants.

The sandwich — boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onion and pickles on a sandwich style bun — hasn’t been around since November 2017.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year — such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers — we know our fans love this limited-time classic,” McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz said in a statement.

Nutrition facts: The sandwich comes with 480 calories, 22 grams of total fat, 45 grams and total carbohydrates and 24 grams of protein.

History: The sandwich first launched in 1981. The McRib first returned in 2010 after having not been around since 1994 with the release of “The Flintstones” movie, The Takeout reports.

McRib locator: McDonald’s launched a McRib locator to help you find your sandwich. Using the system's location services, here's what popped up when we entered the Deseret News office:

Bigger picture: Bringing back the McRib comes as McDonald’s attempts new ways to bring back customers, USA Today reports. The company announced a $6 Classic Meal Deal, which will launch on Nov. 1.